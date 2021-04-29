Elon Musk Pokes Jeff Bezos on Twitter: The Rocket Doesn’t Go Up Anymore

Elon Musk: This Monday (26), Elon Musk “poked” his rival Jeff Bezos on Twitter, taking the space race to a new level: zoation. After losing the dispute for the construction of the spacecraft that will take astronauts to the Moon in 2024, Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, filed an appeal requesting a review of the processes that defined Musk’s SpaceX as a winner. In response to the news, Elon just commented: “Don’t go up (orbit) lol”, in free translation.

According to Blue Origin, NASA failed to define partnerships for the Human Landing System and changed rules at the last minute.

“Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly restricts the supply base and not only delays, but also jeopardizes the US’s return to the Moon,” he argues.

Space zoom

In the competition in question, Blue Origin lagged far behind SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which prevented it from entering into satellite and other equipment launch contracts with the Security Agency. American national, to be initiated in 2022.

“Because of that, we have filed a protest with the government,” the company, which has been suffering billionaire losses, said in a 50-page document. Musk, for his part, does not seem too concerned with the power of his company.