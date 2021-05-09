Elon Musk Plays Mario, Cowboy and Other Characters On SNL

Last Saturday (08), Elon Musk presented the program Saturday Night Live (SNL). For the first time, the comedy was broadcast internationally via YouTube to more than 100 countries, including Brazil.

The following morning, SNL released some clips with the best moments of the presentation, including Musk dressed as Wario, a version of the character Mario, who also had his own Princess Peach, the singer Grimes, who is the businessman’s wife.

The billionaire also played a version of himself in a future where SpaceX successfully took humans to Mars. In addition, Musk also played a cowboy who scoffed at some of the most controversial ideas from the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.