Elon Musk Plans to Bring High Speed Internet to Mars

SpaceX President Gwynee Shotwell announced a prominent project in an interview. Recalling SpaceX’s purpose of transporting people to Mars, Shotwell said that they are trying to create a high-speed internet connection that will enable communication between people on Mars and people on Earth.

The biggest goal of SpaceX, a space transport company founded by Elon Musk, is to transport people to Mars. Although this idea sounds crazy, Elon Musk is very hopeful about the project. In fact, if there is no extraordinary problem, 2024 will be recorded as the year when humanity started moving to Mars. The latest statements on the subject reveal that Musk is currently working on a new project.

Elon Musk said in a statement in the first days of the year that they planned to take around 1 million people to Mars by 2050. However, it was not known how the communication between the people who went there and the people who stayed on Earth would be established. Here are the latest explanations, it looks like there will be a solution to this situation. Because Elon Musk is developing a new project that will offer high-speed internet connection between Mars and Earth.

SpaceX President Gwynee Shotwell said that Starlink-like satellites should be placed around Mars, just like on Earth. After all, Shotwell said that communication between people going to Mars and people on Earth is a necessity, and that an internet technology suitable for this is important.

Speaking in an interview he attended, Shotwell also made some statements about the purpose of the journey to Mars. Stating that some segments described this situation as giving up on Earth, Shotwell stated that such a situation is absolutely unthinkable and that life on Earth will continue forever.



