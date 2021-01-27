Elon Musk mocks Waymo CEO: Our autonomous car good

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, used his Twitter account to comment on Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle project (parent company of Google). In the publication, posted on Monday (25), he says “to my surprise, Tesla has better artificial intelligence hardware and software”.

The acidic comment was a response to the recent statements by Jhon Krafcik, Waymo’s CEO, released by the German website Manager Magazin. In the interview, the executive stated that Tesla is not a competitor in the autonomous vehicle sector. This is because, according to him, the company does not develop a self-sufficient steering system, but a “good driver assistance system”.

“And I think Tesla does a very good job of making its legal statements, warning drivers to pay attention, keep their hands on the wheel and remember that they are the ones who control the car. As a result, no, Tesla is not a competitor at all. It is just a car company that manufactures a driver assistance system. We are a company that makes a completely autonomous system, ”said Krafcik.

Elon Musk comments on the price of Waymo vehicles

In his comments, Elon Musk also drew attention to the values ​​of Waymo vehicles, which “would not cost more than a moderately equipped Mercedes S-Class”, according to Krafcik. It is estimated that this amount will be fixed in the range of US $ 100,000. Tesla vehicles, for their part, cost $ 35,000 with support for future autonomous driving features.

This was another point made by Waymo’s CEO in the interview. “It is a mistake to think that it is possible to continue developing a driver assistance system until, one day, it magically evolves into an autonomous steering system,” said Krafcik.

It is worth mentioning that, only last year, Waymo raised a total of US $ 3 billion. Among the various partners are big names such as Daimler AG, the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, Fiat, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.