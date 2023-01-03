Elon Musk mocked Andrew Tate on Twitter after his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges.

Last week, Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and far-right anti-feminist commentator, was reportedly arrested along with his brother Tristan as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape.

It was later confirmed that the couple would be detained for up to 30 days while police investigate.

According to various social media posts, Romanian police needed confirmation that Tate was in the country before raiding his home, which he gave them during a strange video directed against environmental activist Greta Thunberg, which showed a pizza box from a local Romanian takeaway.

Elsewhere in the video, Tate said Thunberg “doesn’t understand that she’s been programmed, she doesn’t understand that she’s a slave to the matrix. She thinks she’s doing well,” Tate added, before denying climate change. “Someone sat her down and persuaded her to beg you, to beg your government, to tax you to poverty so that the sun would not bake.”

“And then, because I encouraged her to do this, the global matrix made this bot farm like, retweet and comment to try to pretend that she was somehow teaching me a lesson.”

After Tate’s video with a link to the matrix and his subsequent arrest, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a meme featuring Keanu Reeves Neo from the 1999 film The Matrix, along with the phrase: “What if I tell you that the only way to escape from the matrix is to unlearn everything?” what you have been taught, and rebuild your entire belief system based on critical thinking and analysis.” A few hours later, it was retweeted by Andrew Tate.

However, a day later, Musk tweeted, “Sometimes it’s better to make pizza at home.”

A spokesman for Romania’s organized crime agency has since denied claims that authorities were informed of Tate’s whereabouts by a pizza box. “Funny, but no.”

Tate was banned from Twitter back in 2017, but has repeatedly reappeared using alternative accounts. Instagram Facebook and Youtube also removed him from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for inciting hatred. However, he was allowed to return to Twitter shortly after Musk took over the company.

Despite his arrest, Tate’s account is currently being used to protest his innocence and continue ranting about the “Matrix.”

Elsewhere, Musk reacted to a satirical article about Greta Thunberg, praising the environmental activist. “The brand awareness Greta has achieved over several years is simply amazing. I think she’s cool,” Musk wrote.

“Look who her parents are and where she gets funding from. In fact, this is a sad story, she is paid and taught to promote the narrative,” wrote conservative comedians Hodgetwins, echoing earlier statements by Tate. However, Musk again came to Thunberg’s defense. “The key test of authenticity is how someone conducts a discussion live when ready—made speeches don’t work,” he replied.