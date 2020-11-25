Elon Musk knocked out Bill Gates on the last straight!

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk, who increased his fortune on the last trading day, surpassed Bill Gates in the second place on the list.

Elon Musk became the second richest person in the world

Elon Musk, the founder of companies such as Boring Company, Tesla and SpaceX, became the second Richest person in the world with Tesla’s shares rising in 2020.

Elon Musk, who increased his fortune by more than $ 7 billion from the last trading day, surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates. At the beginning of 2020, Elon Musk had a fortune of $ 27.6 billion and was ranked 35th on the list.

Musk, whose wealth increased by $ 100.3 billion with Tesla share increases in the past 11 months, had a fortune of $ 127.9 billion, according to data announced by Bloomberg.

In its current form, the top three places on the Billionaires Index list are Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Jeff Bezos maintains his first place despite losing $ 713 million in his fortune. As Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates in this short period of time, the probability of surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos seems extremely low.



