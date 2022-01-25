Elon Musk Kicks The Ball To McDonalds: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Jumps

Elon Musk tweeted a McDonald’s and Dogecoin themed tweet minutes ago. Stating that he would be very happy to eat McDonald’s menu by paying with Dogecoin, Musk led to an increase in the price of the popular meme coin.

Dogecoin Request from Tesla CEO

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made an interesting offer to McDonalds in a statement on Twitter. Musk stated that if McDonalds accepts Dogecoin as a payment method, he will eat a Happy Meal menu live. Musk’s exciting post directly led to a 10% increase in the price of Dogecoin. DOGE, which gained momentum in the market showing signs of recovery, jumped with Musk doping.

Elon Musk continues to excite the Dogecoin community. The most popular prank cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, hit an all-time high of $0.74 about 9 months ago. DOGE fell after the ATH determination and failed to meet expectations.

Dogecoin Caught Up

Dogecoin, which fell to $ 0.12 due to the downward course of the crypto money market, rose by 10% with the tweet of Musk. In need of such mobility, Dogecoin got the necessary spark by Elon Musk. Dogecoin, which lost its popularity and momentum among the joke cryptocurrencies; It gave opportunities to its rivals such as Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki Inu.

Struggling in the joke cryptocurrency category, where hype and speculation are of great importance, Dogecoin maintains its place at the top due to representing the first and supporting Musk. Dogecoin price is trading at $0.1405 at the time of writing.