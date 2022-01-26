Elon Musk Is Not DOGE, He Blew This Altcoin: 261,000 Percent!

DOGE fans criticized McDonald’s for a fledgling response to Elon Musk’s offer. Fast food giant McDonald’s is facing backlash after failing to respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk… As Somagnnews previously reported, the famous billionaire asked the Chicago-based company to accept Dogecoin. In return, he promised to eat Happy Meal on TV.

McDonald’s responds to Elon Musk’s call for Dogecoin (DOGE)

McDonald’s, on the other hand, backed out of the offer, tweeting that it would accept Dogecoin if Tesla accepted “Grimacecoin”. The name of the cryptocurrency, Grimacecoin, was inspired by Grimace, a purple anthropomorphic creature that started appearing in McDonald’s ads in the early 1970s. Initially, it was supposed to be a four-armed, average-looking character who would steal the kids’ milkshakes.

But McDonald’s chief Roy Bergold told QSR Magazine: “Evil Grimace” failed because it was too scary for kids. Just minutes after McDonald’s tweet, someone created a real token called “Grimacecoin” on Binance Smart Chain and pumped the altcoin project more than 261,000% within hours before wiping out the lion’s share of its earnings. Due to its low barrier to entry, BSC has become a hotbed for fast pump and dump projects, so investors need to be careful.

The altcoin named Grimacecoin is up more than 261,000%!

The Dogecoin community was largely unsatisfied with the response. Many pointed out that it took more than 10 hours for the company’s marketing team to make such an offer. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said the Grimacecoin tweet is a textbook example of turning something funny from being funny. Glauber Contessoto, who made headlines last year by declaring himself a “Dogecoin millionaire,” tweeted that the world’s restaurant chain “missed an incredible opportunity for a terrible joke.”