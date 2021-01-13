Elon Musk is back to be the 2nd richest in the world

Elon Musk’s reign as the richest man in the world was short-lived. After taking office last Thursday (7), he fell to second place on Tuesday (12), seeing his fortune drop by nearly $ 14 billion in just one day, according to Forbes.

On Monday (11), Tesla’s shares fell by approximately 8%, the biggest daily reduction since September last year. As a result, the CEO of the electric car maker ended up losing more than $ 13.5 billion of its equity in 24 hours.

Elon Musk’s fortune, estimated at about $ 188 billion (more than $ 993 billion at current prices) at the date he became the richest person in the world, is now valued at “just” $ 176, 2 billion (just over R $ 930 billion), according to the publication’s calculations.

It is interesting to note that most of this fortune was accumulated throughout 2020, thanks to Tesla’s shares, whose value increased 720% in 12 months. Until March of last year, he had US $ 24.6 billion, but with the boom of the automaker’s papers he saw his equity increase about US $ 150 billion.

Jeff Bezos back in the lead

With the little embezzlement in his coffers, Musk was overtaken by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is once again the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of $ 182.1 billion.

The leader of the retail giant took back the lead even though its net worth also showed a reduction on Monday, of $ 3.6 billion, due to the 2% drop in Amazon’s shares.

Closing the podium, LVMH executive director Bernard Arnault appears. In third position, the French businessman in the luxury sector has an accumulated fortune of US $ 154.6 billion.