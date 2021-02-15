Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin to talk at the Clubhouse

Last Saturday (13), Tesla CEO Elon Musk invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him in a conversation at the Clubhouse, the new social audio network that has become the craze of the moment. “It would be a great honor to speak with you,” wrote the billionaire in the tweet following the invitation message, using his official Twitter profile.

This Monday (15) came the Russian government’s response to the richest man in the world, given through Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “In general, this is certainly a very interesting proposal, but we need to somehow understand what it means, what is proposed exactly, so first, somehow, we will check all of this and then we will react,” he told reporters.

Peskov also commented, during the press conference, that the Russian president is not a big fan of technologies like this new app, currently available only for iOS. “You know that Putin does not use social networks, he personally does not manage them,” said the spokesman.

It is worth remembering that the Russian representative, a former spy of the Soviet Union’s secret service (KGB), has already expressed his distrust of the internet, saying that it is a project created by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) . In addition to social media, the cautious president also does not use e-mail.

Invitation to Kanye West

Pending the Kremlin’s response, the SpaceX CEO also invited rapper Kanye West to chat at the Clubhouse. In this case, the conversation has already been confirmed, despite the fact that the two billionaires have not yet disclosed the date of the meeting on the platform or the subject they will discuss.

Musk recently attended a meeting with Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev using the exclusive guest audio platform. They talked about the future of technology and the financial market, in a session marked by a large audience.