Elon Musk Invites Russian President Putin to One-on-One Fight [No Joke]

Elon Musk, whose statements about inflation and cryptocurrencies in the morning, took the stage once again on Twitter. Making a very interesting post, Musk invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight. Musk also tagged the Twitter account used with the name of the Russian President in his post. Let’s look at the details of this event together.

We all know Elon Musk. The billionaire businessman has something to say about every topic on the agenda, whether it is his own business or not. While Musk’s statements sometimes draw reactions, sometimes they attract great attention. The post about Vladimir Putin seems to be on the agenda for a while on social media.

Here is the tweet that Elon Musk wrote in both English and Russian

I hereby invite you to one-on-one combat. Do you accept this encounter? @KremlinRussia_E (Twitter account used on behalf of the President of Russia)

The sharing made by Elon Musk was not taken into account by the Kremlin, as you can imagine. At least for now… However, the sharing amused Elon Musk’s followers. Some users shared that Vladimir Putin is a black belt judoka, while others left the “bear photo” of Vladimir Putin that shook the internet.