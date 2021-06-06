Elon Musk In Shock: First Bitcoin To The Moon?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been on the agenda with crypto money news recently. A long-time Bitcoin advocate, Elon Musk has recently turned to Dogecoin. He even announced that he would send Dogecoin to the Moon using his own company’s rockets.

But someone acted before the famous billionaire Elon Musk. Popular cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has started working on sending Bitcoin to the Moon.

Bitcoin year-end Moon traveler

Agreeing with Astrobotic Technology, which works for commercial space flights, BitMEX will send Bitcoin to the Moon. The company, which signed a special agreement with NASA, planned to send the lander, called Peregrine-1, to the Moon in the fourth quarter of 2021.

BitMEX will issue a tamper-proof physical coin containing 1 Bitcoin inside. The coin will display the BitMEX logo and name as well as the Bitcoin price as soon as it is created. This will be a huge and expensive advertising campaign for the already popular cryptocurrency exchange.

Speaking on the subject, BitMEX CEO Alex Höptner said, “My daily job is to help discover the potential of cryptocurrencies. That’s why it’s so exciting to be a part of the project to explore the human space existence beyond earth. There’s talk of Bitcoin going to the Moon, we’re really going to do it. We couldn’t be happier to support Astrobotic’s initiative to put the commercial lander on the Moon.” made the statement.

Elon Musk plans to send cryptocurrencies to the Moon will take place in 2022. Therefore, Bitcoin will be the first cryptocurrency to “set foot” on the Moon. However, Elon Musk, who often comes to the fore with his crazy ideas, can put this project forward at any time. Perhaps the competition of cryptocurrencies will herald a new space race.