Elon Musk: I Will Not Get The Coronavirus Vaccine

Elon Musk made statements about the agenda in a podcast broadcast he attended. Stating that the coronavirus epidemic was exaggerated, Musk said that his people became unreasonable due to the epidemic, and that he and his family would not have a coronavirus vaccine. Musk once again spoke heavily to Bill Gates in his statements.

Elon Musk, one of the popular names of recent years, manages to be the subject of our news with his extraordinary statements besides his works. For a while, Musk, who was also open to Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, one of the world’s largest technology companies, made new statements to anger Gates in a program he attended yesterday. Musk used the phrase “stone-headed” openly to Gates.

Elon Musk, who participated in the New York Times Sway podcast, also made statements about the coronavirus epidemic, which is the number one agenda item of 2020. Elon Musk, who repeatedly stated that he did not believe in the epidemic and that it was exaggerated, said that people became unreasonable due to the epidemic by making the same sentences in his podcast broadcast.

“Only those at risk should be quarantined.”

Stating that he and his family are not in the coronavirus risk group, Musk said that therefore, there will be no coronavirus vaccine. Underlining that large-scale quarantine and curfews are an erroneous approach, Musk argued that only those in the risk group should be quarantined. According to Musk, the coronavirus outbreak is a contagious issue with a very low mortality rate.

From Elon Musk to Bill Gates: Stonehead

His word is “He’s not doing anything with the coronavirus” that Bill Gates made about him. Elon Musk announced that they are continuing to work on antibody production in cooperation with Harvard University. Stating that they are working on the production of vaccines by collaborating with the company named CureVac, Musk said, “With stone head. We are making vaccines for CureVac you invested in.” He ignited a new polemic with Gates.



