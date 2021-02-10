Elon Musk hit the ground with his cryptocurrency wallet

Elon Musk, the most spoken name of the last days, showed himself again on Twitter. Typing Bitcoin on his profile and deleting it a few days later, saying Dogecoin tweets and Tesla’s announcement that he bought $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin made Musk one of the most talked about names in the world in a short time.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and the richest name in the world, started to experiment with wallets after his interest in cryptocurrencies increased, but an application he used almost hit the ground on Twitter. The answer given by the wallet application to Musk drew more reactions.

From Musk to crypto money wallet application: “Your wallet sucks”

Unhappy with the “Freewallet” application he downloaded, Musk wrote “Your wallet sucks” from his social media account with 46 million followers. The reason why Musk did not like the application was actually an issue that the cryptocurrency community has been talking about for years; keywords…

“Such wallets should be blocked”

In his next tweet, Musk stated that Freewallet did not give its users the keywords that should belong to them, and wrote, “A cryptocurrency wallet that does not give you your keywords should be blocked at all costs.”

As it is known, the most used word by experienced users and investors in the crypto currency universe is “If your keywords are not yours, money is not yours”.

They responded to Musk’s request by saying “Give us a few minutes.”

The response of the founder of Tesla came soon after, on the official Twitter account of the application. The following statements were used in response to Musk from his Freewallet account:

“Hello Elon, the application is online now. Buying and other exchange transaction integrations are working. We have 24/7 support service. Thank you for trying us out of all the crypto service tools. If there’s anything we can help with, you can contact us ”

Elon Musk also replied under this tweet and said “Please unlock my account.”

“Of course give us a few minutes” was written from the official account of the application that responded to this.

Upon this response, many Twitter users reacted to the wallet application company.