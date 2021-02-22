Elon Musk has mobilized crypto coins again

Elon Musk, who made a statement about the crypto money market for a while and bought $ 1.5 billion Bitcoin on behalf of Tesla, tweeted about Dogecoin a few hours ago.

Elon Musk insists on Dogecoin

Some altcoins also increased after the investment made by Tesla in Bitcoin. The company has made more earnings from its Bitcoin investment than electric vehicles sold last year. Stating that the crypto money market is the financial sector of the future, Elon Musk was on the agenda again with his “Dojo 4 Dogecoin” tweet.

Dogecoin, which rose to the level of $ 0.060 after Musk tweeted, is currently watching at $ 0.057. The decline in cryptocurrency brought to mind Reddit users’ failed Ripple upgrade attempt.

Musk, who recently changed his Twitter profile photo with Bitcoin, became the agenda in social media. It is not known which cryptocurrencies Musk owns, which allows many users to log into crypto exchanges.

Some economists state that popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are experiencing a temporary rise and may cause financial damage to users in the medium term.