Elon Musk Had Coronavirus Test 4 Times in 24 Hours

Elon Musk, who did not believe in the coronavirus pandemic from the very beginning, made a new statement to confuse. Stating that he had 4 different coronavirus tests within 24 hours, Musk announced that two of them were positive and two of them were negative. Musk’s statements once again made us think about the reliability of the tests.

“I’m showing typical flu symptoms.”

Elon Musk is someone who is also familiar with his followers on Twitter. The business person, who frequently answers the questions asked to him, answered the questions of his followers after his explanations about the coronavirus. “Are you showing symptoms?” Stating that he did not experience anything unusual against his question, Musk stated that he showed typical flu symptoms.

Elon Musk, the founder of world giants like SpaceX and Tesla, does not believe in the pandemic from the very beginning of the process. In fact, Musk, who was the target of names like Bill Gates with his statements on this subject, never changed his stance. However, it is not thought that Musk wants to change public perception on this issue. The coming days will continue to shake with Musk’s test statements.



