SpaceX has announced in the past weeks that it has expanded its targets on the Starlink Project. Elon Musk, who made a statement about the project on Twitter, gave a date to European users for the Starlink Project to a follower who asked questions.

Elon Musk gives date for Starlink Project

SpaceX, which is getting one step closer to its targets by launching its 100th satellite in the past weeks, continues to work to provide internet service via satellite to the whole world.

The company, which launched 95 Falcon 9, 3 Falcon Heavy and 2 Falcon 1 rockets, proved itself in sustainability by catching first-stage rocket thrusters 63 times.

Elon Musk stated that Starlink beta participation invitations will be created in the first week of November with the Tweet he posted on November 2. He made some statements to his follower who asked when he would come to Europe.

Stating that the European Union has no regulations on this issue, Musk said that they should get permission from all countries one by one and that they will start working directly when the countries allow.

In addition, Musk responded to a follower asking when it could be reached in Florida and said, “More satellites are needed for lower latitudes. So probably in January. ”Used expressions.

Neither SpaceX nor Elon Musk has yet made a statement for our country.

Several thousand more Starlink beta participation invitations going out this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2020



