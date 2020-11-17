Elon Musk gets $ 15 billion richer in 1 day

This Tuesday (17), Elon Musk could become the third richest person in the world, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, after the 14% appreciation of the shares of his company, Tesla, last Monday (16) – which added an impressive $ 15 billion to his fortune in a single day.

It is possible that the situation will reverse in the course of the day, but if things stay the same, the Bloomberg ranking, headed by Jeff Bezos, from Amazon, and Bill Gates, should be released with the update – which occurred only three months after Musk took fourth place.

This year alone, the businessman had an increase of US $ 90 billion in his fortune. On January 21, 2021, the S&P 500, one of the main stock indexes in the world, will welcome the billionaire’s company, which accumulated, until yesterday, US $ 102 billion – against US $ 106 billion from Mark and US $ 184 billion Bezos.

It is difficult to imagine such large sums. To more or less show the difference between 1 million and 1 billion, Tom Scott posted a video on his YouTube channel – and you can check it out below. We recommend that you prepare a snack before the journey.



