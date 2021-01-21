Elon Musk fulfills his request on Twitter after 154 trials

After countless attempts, an independent game programmer managed to attract the attention of tycoon Elon Musk. In total, 154 identical messages were sent by Lyubomir Vladimirov via Twitter. The user’s intention was to ask for permission to create a game inspired by SpaceX, Musk’s space exploration company.

In the message, Vladimirov states: “Dear Elon. I am a programmer and I am playing a game about the colonization of Mars with you and SpaceX. If you find it interesting, all I need is a” go ahead “to use your name and I will post this every day for a year or until I receive a “yes” or “no”. 154/365 ”

Elon Musk supports creation of the SpaceX game

Although he was committed to posting messages every day for a year, the answer came in just 22 weeks. “You can steal our name / logos and we probably won’t sue you,” said Elon Musk in a tweet.

In Vladimirov’s Twitter profile, it is possible to access various videos and content about how the game interface will be. In a publication, the developer promised to release more information about his creation soon. Check out one of the videos published by him:

After receiving the long-awaited return from the businessman, Vladimirov still promised to pass on 80% of the profits obtained with the game to SpaceX. “With that, the game will not only achieve the important purpose of entertaining people and pique their interest in Mars, but it will also help Elon Musk and SpaceX achieve this [Mars exploration],” wrote the programmer.