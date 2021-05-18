Elon Musk: Fraud Profits $ 2 Million In The Name Of The CEO

Elon Musk: Cybercriminals have profited more than $ 2 million (about R $ 10.6 million, in the day’s conversion) over the past six months by posing as tycoon Elon Musk. The information was released on Monday (17) by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States government agency.

This type of fraud consists mainly of publications on social networks that request a deposit in cryptocurrencies, under the promise of profitable returns – using famous names as bait. If you don’t remember, this practice made headlines in late 2020, when personalities like Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Joe Biden and Elon Musk himself had their Twitter profiles stolen to carry out the fraud.

At the time, countless followers were deceived and lost money. In the case of Tesla’s CEO, criminals began to create very similar fake accounts due to the difficulty of stealing the official profile.

Number of frauds grew in 2021

Unfortunately, the number of victims has continued to grow since last year. In addition to using the image of celebrities, scammers also impersonate government officials or potential romantic partners. The most affected, according to the FTC, are users in the 20 to 49 age group.

According to data released by the agency, losses exceed more than US $ 80 million, with an average value per person of US $ 1.9 thousand (about R $ 10 thousand in direct conversion) – which represents a tenfold growth annually. “Promises of great guaranteed returns or claims that your cryptocurrency will be multiplied are always frauds,” warned the government agency in the report.