Elon Musk Expresses His Opinions on Metaverse and Web 3.0

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made no representations or endorsements on behalf of the metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystems. In an interview with The Babylon Bee, Musk shared his thoughts on the metaverse ecosystem.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk shared his views on the metaverse and Web 3.0. In Musk’s public interview, the following was stated: “I don’t think we’ll see anyone hooking up a damn screen to the whole day. I’m not sure about the metaverse, although people would like to talk to me about it.”

Talking about the metaverse and virtual reality (VR), Musk stated that he does not see a future where one has to leave the physical world to live in the virtual world. Musk shared a personal experience, adding that VR headsets tend to trigger the motion field when playing video games: “In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink can completely immerse you in virtual reality. I think we’re a long way from being lost in the metaverse universe. That sounds like an outdated word.”

What is Neuralink?

Elon Musk first founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that aims to implant brain implants in people to restore and enhance physical abilities through computers. Evaluating this area, Musk continued, “I can’t see a compelling metaverse situation right now. Web 3.0 feels more like marketing than reality. I don’t understand, maybe I will, but not yet.”

In addition to his role as the most influential Dogecoin supporter, Musk recently expressed his support for crypto, describing the space as indestructible, noting that it is basically aimed at reducing the power of a central government. In his statement to the media, Musk noted: “It is not possible to destroy the crypto. This system can slow down the progress of governments.”