Elon Musk explodes interest in Signal

The encrypted messaging application Signal has announced a huge increase in the number of new users signing up for the platform in recent days. This increase even leads to delays in the mobile phone number verification transactions of the platform through different mobile service providers.

There are two reasons why a platform, run by a nonprofit organization called the Signal Foundation, is attracting so many users: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, and Signal’s rival WhatsApp.

Elon Musk made hints about Facebook’s role in organizing it in a tweet he posted following the attacks by Trump supporters on the Congress building in the US capital last Wednesday. The photo in the tweet shows a series of dominoes and symbolizes how Facebook got to the path that contributed to the Congress attack from a platform that determines whether the girls on the Harvard University campus are beautiful or ugly.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Musk, who has made a lot of attention with Facebook criticisms in recent years, made a suggestion to his 41.5 million followers following this tweet and recommended them to use Signal.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

When it comes to the WhatsApp controversy, this is a little more complicated. While it is unclear whether Musk is referring to it or is aware of the current WhatsApp privacy issue, there is a growing reaction to Facebook’s messaging app due to the company’s launch of a new privacy policy on February 8.

WhatsApp made a statement about its privacy policy

According to The Verge site, WhatsApp clarified the situation with a statement published on the subject:

As we announced in October, WhatsApp wants to make it easy for people to get help from a business, both through purchasing and directly through WhatsApp. While most people use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, more and more people are reaching businesses. To further increase transparency, we updated the privacy policy to explain that prospective businesses can choose to purchase secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp. Of course, it is up to the user whether they want to message a business on WhatsApp or not.

The update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing applications with Facebook and it does not affect how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world. WhatsApp places great emphasis on protecting people’s privacy. We communicate with users about these changes directly via WhatsApp so they will have time to review the new policy over the next month.

Niamh Sweeney, WhatsApp’s Europe, Middle East and Africa market policy director, also stated in a message series he shared on Twitter that WhatsApp for people living in Europe will not share data with Facebook for ad targeting purposes under any circumstances.

All of this has sparked a trend on social media that WhatsApp users seem to be running from the platform to join Signal, a nonprofit encrypted messaging app that does not belong to the largest social network in the world. It should also be noted that Signal Messenger LLC, the software company that manages Signal’s product development, was co-founded and financed by Brian Acton, the disillusioned WhatsApp co-founder, who publicly criticized his former employer’s privacy practices.

The most interesting thing about this is that Signal is a viable mobile messaging application as well as generating great interest as an alternative to the Facebook ecosystem.