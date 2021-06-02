Elon Musk explains why Tesla’s car price increases

Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the main reason for the automaker’s price increase. He explained the situation when responding to a criticism from a Twitter user who complained about the company’s market trend.

“Prices are increasing due to great pressure from supply chain values ​​across the sector, especially in the case of raw materials,” said the executive.

One of the cars that went through a readjustment was the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which went from $39,490 to $39,990 — with the same model having recent and even bigger increases in value over the past three months.

I really don't like the direction @tesla is going raising prices of vehicles but removing features like lumbar for the Model Y. On top of rumors of FSD increase to $14k without any real added features to FSD unless you're a beta tester. — Ryan👻 (@Ryanth3nerd) May 31, 2021

In April of this year, Musk had already talked about these pressures that affect the entire industry. at a meeting with investors. Specifically, the businessman cited the global shortage of chips as a general problem, but said Tesla had not been particularly affected by the crisis so far.

No prospect of improvement

According to Intel, the chip shortage is expected to “last for several years”. The crisis also affects electronics markets in general, reducing the stock of gadgets and causing high prices for computers.

In addition, Musk also explained why the removal of the lumbar support adjustment on the seats of some of the automaker’s cars, in particular the Model 3 and Model Y. The decision was made only for the passenger seats and for statistical reasons : consumption data indicated that the resource was little used and therefore it was not necessary to add it.