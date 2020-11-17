Elon Musk does not stand still! The world rank has changed

Elon Musk once again came to the fore thanks to his net wealth. The 49-year-old businessman, who managed to attract attention with the posts he made on his Twitter account, added a fortune to his wealth thanks to a success Tesla achieved.

Saying that he had recently had COVID-19 tests four times in a row, Musk had two tests positive and two tests negative. Why did the wealth of the South African entrepreneur, who brought him to the agenda with this move that confused the scientific world?

Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg with his net fortune

It has been announced that the shares belonging to Tesla will be included in the S&P 500 index. This announcement enabled Musk to add another $ 15 billion to his net worth overnight. So he passed the founder of Facebook and became the third richest person in the world.

Tesla’s shares increased by 13 percent. Increasing the value of its shares by 500 percent in the last year, Tesla increased Musk’s total net worth to 117.5 billion dollars.

Mark Zuckerberg’s current net worth is $ 106 billion. Musk’s previous net worth was $ 102 billion. It was learned that the experienced businessperson, who owns 20 percent of Tesla and co-founded SpaceX, has added $ 90 billion to his personal wealth this year.

Musk, who does not receive a salary from the automobile company, owes a large part of his welfare level to his 20 percent stake. Although Elon Musk is the top paid manager in the world on paper, the compensation agreement he signed with Tesla is quite effective. Because, according to this agreement, some of Tesla’s revenues have to go directly to Musk’s pocket. This compensation earned Musk about $ 600 million last year.



