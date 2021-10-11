Elon Musk did not sit still: he mocked Jeff Bezos again!

While Elon Musk continued to multiply his fortune, he did not neglect to deal with Jeff Bezos. He made an interesting comment on Bezos‘ Twitter post…

Many of us know the rivalry between the two richest people in the world, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Last week, Forbes updated its billionaire list and shared that the first place now belongs to Musk. The fact that Bezos fell to the second place made Musk very happy. However, with one last move, Musk secured his leading seat.

Finally, Bloomberg shared an update. He reported that Musk’s net worth has risen to $222 billion, and that the Amazon CEO is worth $190.8 billion.

Elon Musk sends silver medal emoji

An email that Musk had previously sent to Forbes was on the agenda. Accordingly, the Tesla CEO claimed that he would send Bezos a silver medal and a giant two-figure statue. Although he has not yet accomplished this, he has taken a similar step on Twitter.

Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries. pic.twitter.com/MgMsQHwqZl — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 11, 2021

“Today, Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world and has revolutionized two completely different industries,” Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, wrote on Twitter. He shared the form. On top of that, Elon Musk commented on Bezos’ tweet with the silver (second place) medal emoji. This tweet by Musk came as the wealth gap between Bezos and Tesla CEO widened.

SpaceX’s value increased by 33 percent to over $100 billion on Friday, following an investment it received. Thus, SpaceX became the second most valuable private company in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk’s fortune has increased by another $11 billion to nearly $223 billion. Jeff Bezos has a net worth of approximately $191.6 billion. Meanwhile, Musk became the third person whose fortune exceeded $200 billion last month.