Elon Musk Detonates Bomb: Tesla Cars Are Like Goats

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made some statements about his cars on Twitter. Speaking about the new features that will come to the vehicles in his statements, the CEO has managed to impress consumers, especially with the innovations that will come to the autonomous driving system.

Tesla, which has succeeded in changing the future of the sector with its gains in the automobile industry, has become one of the most popular manufacturers of recent times. Vehicles with electric motor structures and autonomous driving technologies have become the dream of many people today. Recent statements by Tesla founder Elon Musk reveal some of the cars’ upcoming new features.

According to the statements made by Elon Musk, Tesla branded vehicles will have a much more advanced structure in the future. In addition, new features to be introduced to these vehicles will carry autonomous driving comfort to a much higher level. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at the new features that will come to Tesla cars.

According to the statements by Elon Musk, Tesla cars will have a very interesting feature in the future. With this feature, Tesla automobiles will “bleed” like a goat. Tesla will change the horn sound of its vehicles in this way. However, Elon Musk said that there was no speaker in the cars that were released until a year ago, and that this feature can only be used in newer vehicles. In addition, the bleating sound can be changed by users.

What makes Tesla cars unique is undoubtedly their autonomous driving systems. According to the latest statements made by Musk, the autonomous driving systems of the vehicles will go to much more advanced points in the future. In fact, Elon Musk states that with the updates to this system, the vehicles can escape from the potholes on the road, and they can also travel easily on roundabouts.

The features that will come to Tesla vehicles are not limited to this. The company will also bring two-factor authentication to its vehicles to increase security. As a matter of fact, this feature would be available to users in 2019, but it was delayed. Elon Musk underlines this and emphasizes that the delay is “embarrassing”.

According to the statements made by Elon Musk, Tesla cars will have much more advanced features in the future. However, it will not happen overnight for vehicles to have all these features. The features will be offered to the users in the future with the software updates that will be presented to the vehicles. It seems that Tesla, which has managed to become one of the most valuable automobile brands in the world, will not put its best back to maintain this title.



