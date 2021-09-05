Elon Musk determined less of SpaceX’s goals, but still controls the company

Or SpaceX chef, Elon Musk, still maintains absolute control over the power of escort of the aerospace company, created by the in 2002 as the aim of unwrapping reused fires to reduce the costs of space exploration. Porém, as ações do bilionário, that the CEO is best paid for the world, decreased in the last three years.

After the succession of a partnership with NASA, a space agency of the United States, which ended with the Crew Dragon capsule being raised as a successor to the International Space Station (ISS) with its first human crew on board, to SpaceX. to the attention of researchers – mainly those interested in space tourism.



Musk still detected 78% of voting actions on SpaceX’s decisions.

Nesse cenário, or equity value of the company is growing and, at the same time, the shares of Musk have been slightly reduced. According to the documentation provided by SpaceX to the communications regulatory body of the United States, the FCC, or the bilionaire, was responsible for 43.61% of the company in August 2021. It treats a lower percentage in three months.

In any case, SpaceX – as well as the Tesla assembler and Starlink satellite Internet provider, both belonging to Musk – is still controlled by Elon. He determined no less than 78% of voting actions on the decisions of the company, this is, those that really impact the future of a business.

Likewise, many questioned or decision-making powers of Musk. Or Cybertruck, future Tesla powerhouse, was given as Tesla’s first failure by a financial market guru. Or a car with an eccentric and futuristic design, inspired by a cyberpunk aesthetic, must be launched in 2022.