Elon Musk has responded to thousands of people reporting problems via Twitter, saying it “works for me.”

Shortly before midnight last night (December 28), DownDetector, a website that tracks traffic on Twitter, reported that the social networking site was having problems.

While many users were still able to use Twitter, others received an error message saying, “Something went wrong, but don’t worry-it’s not your fault.”

The Netblocks Internet Observatory also confirmed the problem. “Twitter is experiencing international disruptions affecting the mobile app and features, including notifications. The incident is not related to Internet outages or filtering at the country level. #TwitterDown».

ℹ️ Note: Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/eA3n5ow1aZ — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 29, 2022

However, Twitter boss Elon Musk seemed to deny the existence of such problems. “Does anyone see this, or is Twitter broken,” one user asked. “It works for me,” Musk replied.

A few hours later, Musk confirmed that “significant changes have been made to the architecture of the internal server.” “Twitter should work faster,” he added.

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October and immediately fired several top managers and half of the employees.

It is reported that the layoffs gutted teams that dealt with human rights, machine learning ethics, curation, communications, accessibility and moderation on Twitter.

Musk then told the remaining employees that they were “working long hours at high intensity” or leaving the company. Users were then advised to archive their Twitter history due to suggestions that the platform could collapse.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk said he would step down as CEO of Twitter as soon as he found “someone stupid enough to take the job.”

“After that, I’ll just lead the software and server teams,” he added. This happened after Musk asked Twitter users if he should resign, with more than 57% of people voting “yes” in the poll.

During his tenure as CEO of Twitter, Musk banned and then unblocked several journalists who wrote about him, stopped the platform’s policy on misinformation about COVID and witnessed a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic, homophobic, racist and transphobic expressions on Twitter. He added a feature that allows users to see how many times their tweets have been viewed.