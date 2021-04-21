Elon Musk denies that Autopilot was activated in fatal accident in the USA

Elon Musk commented on the controversial accident involving a Tesla Model S that killed two men in Texas (United States) last Friday (17). In a Twitter post, the executive denied that the Autopilot was activated and further claimed that the car did not have the Full Self Driving Package.

In a previous article, we at TecMundo reported the accident, which raised more questions about the reliability not only of the Autopilot, but also of the Tesla cars. Even at the time the news was published, the manufacturer had not yet commented on what happened.

Elon Musk denies Autopilot “collaboration”

In response to a comment on Twitter that criticized an article published by The Wall Street Journal, which reported the accident, Elon Musk said that the data collected so far “indicated that the Autopilot was not enabled and the car did not have the Steering Pack. Standalone “by the manufacturer. “In addition, the standard model would require lane lines to connect, which this street (where the collision happened) did not have,” he concludes.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the analyzes, the car did not have any occupants in the driver’s seat. One body was found in the front passenger seat and another in the back seat. Although Elon Musk implies that such conduct was fatal, since the Autopilot could not be active, numerous user videos prove the Tesla Model S’s autonomous driving ability.

However, to assess whether or not the accident was caused by a technical failure, it is necessary to consider the details of the specific case. In this regard, the regulatory agencies National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated investigations into the accident. It is worth mentioning that NHTSA is already investigating 27 other Tesla accidents.