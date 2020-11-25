Elon Musk confirms ‘Tesla Compact’ produced in Europe

Tesla is likely to launch a smaller (and perhaps even more economical) electric car model for the European market. Who confirmed the information was the CEO of the automaker, Elon Musk, who spoke a little about the next project of the brand.

According to Musk, the car is likely to be a small electric model – perhaps even hatch-style, the model with trunk integrated into the rear that is quite popular in some regions. The idea is to please the European public more, which does not easily adopt traditional Tesla cars not only for the sake of design, but also for practicality.

The vehicle must be designed at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, as the operation includes a design studio to create new products. This European model must also be marketed in other regions.

A Tesla for everyone?

Rumors about the arrival of a Tesla “compact and popular” car date back a few months, but without any confirmation from the automaker. One of the similar plans was even canceled: that of the basic Model Y, which had low battery life and ended up discarded even before it was officially announced. Anyway, a future car of the brand still in its initial phase of creation takes a few years to start leaving the factory.



