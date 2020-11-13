Elon Musk confirms he tested positive for covid-19

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who, among other projects, runs Tesla and SpaceX, tested positive for the new coronavirus. He himself confirmed the result in a post on his Twitter profile.

However, Musk is not entirely confident in the effectiveness of the procedure. “Something extremely fictional is happening. I tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. It was a Becton Dickinson antigen test,” he wrote on the social network.

In response to questions from followers, Musk confirmed that he will perform the PCR tests, which are more accurate, but respond only after 24 hours – see the difference between them here. The businessman also claimed that he has symptoms of “a mild cold”.

Negative history

Musk was widely criticized in the early months of the pandemic for denialist publications. Initially, he minimized the spread of the coronavirus and said that car accidents kill more than the disease. Still in March and without scientific evidence, he still suggested the use of chloroquine in the treatment, as it would be “better than nothing”. Later studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the drug was not effective in the treatment.

Musk also criticized California’s lockdown measures as it had one of the factories closed in the region. Subsequently, he further stated that he will not get an eventual vaccine. He was even criticized by Bill Gates for spreading misinformation.

He reduced criticism with the partial reopening of business, but the pandemic has advanced again: the identification of new cases in the United States broke a record this week for three consecutive days, with October already registering a new wave of increase in infections in several parts of the world. Musk also travels frequently to Tesla factories, which include units in Europe, currently undergoing a new lockdown in certain regions.



