Elon Musk changes Twitter bio to ‘bitcoin’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio last Friday (29) to “#bitcoin”. Since the publication, the price of the largest cryptocurrency in the world has risen 14% and is trading at US $ 37,000 a unit. Shortly after making the change, the billionaire tweeted, “On second thought, it was inevitable”, suggesting that his interest in Bitcoin would eventually happen.

Ancient interest

Musk had previously expressed an interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies before. In a tweet exchange, Musk asked MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor if he should convert “big transactions” from the Tesla balance sheet to Bitcoin. Saylor, for his part, encouraged Musk to convert the company’s money into cryptocurrency and “do a favor of $ 100 billion to its shareholders”.

Source: Twitter

Historic

Musk is already known for his enigmatic tweets and for causing chaos in the financial markets. In 2018, he commented on the possibility of going public with Tesla – which has been open since 2010. His tweet about a possible privatization caused the company’s shares to skyrocket and put the billionaire in the sights of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.