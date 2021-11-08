Elon Musk changed his name, Lorde Edge exploded!

Elon Musk, who made his name on his Twitter account Lorde Edge, caused the Token of the same name to take flight.

Billionaire Elon Musk stunned his followers by changing his name on his Twitter account. His suddenly appearing name was ‘Lorde Edge’ and his position was Tröllheim. Tesla CEO consulted his followers on the idea of ​​selling 10 percent of his shares in the company on November 6 and said that he would sell if the majority approves. It is unknown whether the name change in question has anything to do with it. However, this move of Elon Musk has been very beneficial to the Lorde Edge Token of the same name.

Lorde Edge value increased by 380 percent

Lorde Edge (EDGELON), whose 24-hour trading volume is currently at $ 30,621,718, is trading at $ 0.00001722. EDGELON, which saw the lowest $0.000002724 in the last 24 hours, increased to $0.00001798 according to the data of CoinMarketCep.

So why did Elon Musk make his Twitter name Lorde Edge out of the blue? No statement has been received from him yet. However, social media has already begun to shake with some theories.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, one of the creators of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, interpreted the name change as an anagram to refer to the word “Elder Doge”.

lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 8, 2021

anagram; It means changing the letters of a word or phrase to form another word. Nakamoto claims that Elon Musk actually created the name Lorde Edge, derived from the letters in this word to refer to the word ‘Elder Doge’.

It’s not the first time Elon Musk is making changes to his social media account. The billionaire, who posted a Bitcoin photo on his Twitter profile in February, caused the cryptocurrency to rise with this move. He also added a note saying “I just want to start a spark in his heart”, arousing curiosity in his followers.

Bitcoin, which was 51 thousand dollars before this move of Elon Musk, then increased to 56 thousand dollars. The current value of the popular cryptocurrency is around 65 thousand dollars. BTC, with a market cap of $1,238,446,954,579, has been in an uptrend lately.

Note: It is not investment advice. It has been prepared for informational purposes.