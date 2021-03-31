Elon Musk calls for SpaceX to move to Texas

Elon Musk moved SpaceX’s headquarters to Texas last year. He unofficially set up a region in Texas called Starbase. Musk plans to make the region a place where thousands of people work in the next few years.

Elon Musk calls on engineers and workers to move to Texas for SpaceX

Musk made a call for SpaceX engineers and workers to move to Texas yesterday on Twitter. Elon Musk said, “Please consider moving to Starbase or the larger area of ​​Brownsville / South Padre in Texas and encourage your friends to do so! SpaceX has an increasing need for engineers, technicians, builders and basic support personnel of all kinds. Starbase will be a place for several thousand people in the next year or two. ” shared a Tweet in the form of.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Elon Musk shared another Tweet the same day. In the tweet he shared, Cameron County announced that he donated $ 20 million to schools and $ 10 million to the city of Brownsville. Musk stated that he donated to Brownsville to revitalize the city center.

It is stated that Musk plans to turn the Starbase region in Texas into a large space center.