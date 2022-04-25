Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Tesla CEO Signs $44 Billion Deal after Giving Up a seat on the board of the social media platform

Catch. Elon Musk signed a deal to buy Twitter for about $ 44 billion on Monday, April 25.

The public company will be bought for $54.20 per share in cash, and then the company will be privately owned by the CEO of Tesla, who is the richest man in the world at the age of 50.

“Freedom of speech is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is an urban digital square where issues vital to the future of humanity are discussed,” Musk said in a press release announcing his purchase on Monday.

He further noted that he intends to make some big changes. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by adding new features to the product, making algorithms open to increase trust, defeating spambots and authenticating all people,” he explained. “Twitter has huge potential – I look forward to working with the company and the user community to uncover it”.

Bret Taylor, Twitter’s independent chairman of the board, added in a statement: “Twitter’s board has conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to evaluate Elon’s proposal, focusing on value, certainty and funding. The proposed transaction will bring a significant cash premium, and we believe that this is the best way for Twitter shareholders.”

Earlier this month, Musk bought a nine percent stake in Twitter and was offered a seat on the board of directors after becoming the company’s largest shareholder. The SpaceX CEO initially agreed to a spot that depended on background checks on an 11-person board on April 5. However, four days later, he relinquished his seat on April 9. The reason for his refusal was not specified.

The position, which was due to expire in 2024, required Musk to agree not to own more than 14.9% of Twitter shares and not to take over the management of the company, according to a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission, The New York Times reports. .

