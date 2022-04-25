Elon Musk bought Twitter

In the statement made on Twitter, it was announced that Elon Musk’s $ 44 billion offer has been definitively agreed upon.

Elon Musk, who bought 9.2 percent of Twitter’s shares in the stock market, made an offer of $ 54.2 per share for the whole of Twitter, in a statement he made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14.

Negotiations on the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk were completed today.

The company announced today that its Twitter board has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to acquire the social media company.

FIRST SHARE FROM MUSK

Elon Musk used the heart and rocket emoji in his first post on Twitter after the announcement of the acquisition news and said “Yes!!!” Wrote.

In the image shared by Musk, which also includes a text as a photo, “Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital city square where issues vital to the future of humanity are discussed. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, open source algorithms to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all people. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company.”

DOGECOIN CREATED

After the news that Elon Musk had bought Twitter, Dogecoin experienced a sudden rise. The expectation that Elon Musk will launch a system that will enable the crypto currency Dogecoin to be used for payments and donations on Twitter in the future has been effective in the rise.

‘POISON PILL’ HAS STARTED

Twitter did not take kindly to the offer made on April 14 and took a ‘poison pill’ measure to prevent Musk from increasing his stake. With the measure, called the poison pill, the company protects the right of existing shareholders other than potential buyers to buy shares at a lower price.

However, after Musk announced that he had $46.5 billion in financing and Twitter shook up the stock market, the company changed its stance and opened the door to negotiations.

MUSK’S PLAN

Musk said that paying members on Twitter should access more premium features.

Twitter’s new owner wants the social media service to serve zero ads to users who pay for premium features.

Also, after investor Michael Burry complained that he had lost the checkmark, Musk suggested to Burry that he would take the account back, suggesting that the company give authentication checkmarks to all Twitter Blue users.

Currently, Twitter’s monthly subscription service, Twitter Blue, offers users premium features such as some ad-free articles and retracting a tweet without being seen by others. The feature is available to users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Musk, on the other hand, seems to be planning to expand this feature a little more. Musk’s desire to offer more features to paying users also raises the question of whether the platform will now be paid.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s focus is not only on user experience, but also on the company’s operating system.

WILL IT BE MORE FREE?

Market analysts and those who follow Musk’s Twitter feed say the tech leader’s primary goal is to change Twitter free speech policies.

In recent years, Twitter has stepped up its actions to combat misinformation and violent or provocative speech on its platform, even banning users (such as former President Donald Trump) who violated its guidelines. Some critics say the company needs to go even further down this road. Musk, on the other hand, takes a different side on this issue and argues that people should express their thoughts freely.