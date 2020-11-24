Elon Musk became the second richest person in the world

Businessman Elon Musk is now the second richest person in the world, according to the ranking maintained by Bloomberg magazine. At 49, Musk got a rare start in a year in which his two main ventures showed excellent results.

According to the list, Musk has a total fortune of US $ 128 billion – US $ 100 billion of which was accumulated in 2020. In January this year, he occupied “only” 35th position on the list. It has now surpassed names like Bill Gates (who dropped to third place for only the second time in eight years) and Mark Zuckerberg ($ 102 billion), as well as Google co-founders Larry Page ($ 81.3 billion) and Sergey Brin (US $ 78.7 billion).

The undisputed leader of the ranking is still Jeff Bezos, from Amazon. He accumulates $ 182 billion in fortune. The full list of Bloomberg can be seen on the magazine’s website.

What happened?

The main responsible for the great phase of the CEO is Tesla, which reached a market value of US $ 500 billion and has Musk as its main shareholder. The profit record was broken in October and, in June, it became the most valuable automaker in the world – even though it is much younger and producing fewer vehicles per year than more traditional names in the sector.

The good phase also goes through SpaceX, of which Musk is CEO and founder. The space exploration and transport company has successfully carried out the first manned mission to NASA with the Crew Dragon capsule and is expected to increase the contracts closed in 2021.



