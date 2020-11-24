Elon Musk became the second richest person in the world

Elon Musk ranks behind Jeff Bezos as the second richest person in the world, topping Bill Gates in the Bloomberg wealth rankings.

Elon Musk surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49-year-old businessman’s year of big promotions reached a new apex, with the Tesla CEO’s net worth now standing at around $ 128 billion, after rising by $ 100 billion this year. This has been the most of all in the ranking of the 500 richest people in the world, considering that in January he ranked 35.

There is a considerable gap between Musk and the number one spot, currently held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who has a reported net worth of around $ 182 billion.

Tesla shares soar

Elon Musk’s rapid rise on the list has been driven primarily by Tesla’s stock price. The auto company currently has a market capitalization of nearly $ 500 billion, after starting the year at less than $ 100 billion. The Guardian reports that Tesla has the highest market capitalization of any automotive company in the world, despite producing a fraction of the cars of the most established automakers. This year it expects to produce 500,000 cars, compared to 10 million for a company like Toyota. About three-quarters of Musk’s net worth consists of Tesla shares, according to Bloomberg.

Musk’s other big company, SpaceX, has also seen recent success. Last week, the company transported four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Bill Gates was at the top of the Billionaires Index for years until he was surpassed by Jeff Bezos in 2017. Bloomberg notes that Gates would likely have higher net worth right now if he hadn’t donated as much money to charity, including more than $ 27 billion that he has donated through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2006.

Gates and Musk have had some high-profile disagreements this year. In September, Musk said Gates “had no idea” about the viability of electric trucks, after Microsoft’s co-founder said that electric semi-trailers, along with electric cargo ships and passenger jets, “probably never will. “will be practical. Earlier this year, Gates told CNBC that Musk should avoid making big predictions about areas he is unfamiliar with, after the Tesla CEO downplayed the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk surpassed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week when he became the third-richest person on the Billionaires Index. Since then, Zuckerberg has dropped to fifth place in the rankings after he was overtaken by French businessman Bernard Arnault.

The year has been a lucrative one for the richest people in the world. Despite the pandemic and widespread layoffs that have disproportionately affected the world’s working class and poor, members of the Bloomberg index have collectively gained 23%, or $ 1.3 trillion, since the year began.



