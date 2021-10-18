Elon Musk became the richest person in the world again!

According to the latest information, Elon Musk has managed to regain the title of the richest person in the world, which he lost a while ago.

The list prepared by Bloomberg, which covers all the billionaires in the world, has been updated again and Elon Musk has regained his place at the top of the list.

According to the published list, Elon Musk, who lost his place on the list to Amazon’s owner and CEO Jeff Bezos, has managed to become the richest person in the world again. The list also includes names such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault.

Elon Musk adds another $60 billion to his fortune

Responding to a tweet by Jeff Bezos that Amazon is the most successful in the world, with a silver medal emoji, Musk continues to multiply his fortune. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires List, updated on October 18, 2021, Elon Musk added another $60 billion to his fortune. With Tesla regaining its power in the market and SpaceX’s stock sales, Musk’s fortune was $236 billion.

According to Bloomberg’s current list, Musk is followed by Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $ 197 billion and Bernard Arnault with a fortune of $ 164 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, ranked seventh on the list with a fortune of $ 121 billion. Making a statement on the subject in the past days, Elon Musk stated that he hopes his wealth will one day be enough to completely settle on Mars.



List of the richest people in the world:

Elon Musk – $236 billion Jeff Bezos – $197 billion Bernard Arnault – $164 billion Bill Gates – $130 billion Larry Page – $126 billion Sergey Brin – $121 billion Mark Zuckergerg – $121 billion Larry Ellison – $110 billion Steve Ballmer – $109 billion Warren Buffett – $103 billion.

So what do you think about the list of the richest people in the world updated by Bloomberg? Can Jeff Bezos surpass Musk in the near future? Do not forget to share your views with us.