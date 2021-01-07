Elon Musk became the richest man in the world

Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX companies, became the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of over $ 185 billion.

The surge in Tesla’s share prices on Thursday enabled Musk to surpass Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man since 2017 and currently has a fortune worth around $ 184 billion.

Musk started 2020 at around $ 27 billion and is among the world’s 50 richest people, with Tesla’s share price increasing more than nine times over the past year, contributing more than $ 150 billion to Musk.

Elon Musk surpassed Waren Buffet as the seventh richest person in the world in July. In November, Musk surpassed Bill Gates to become the second richest person. Musk has made more fortunes in the last 12 months than Bill Gates total net worth of $ 132 billion.

Tesla’s company’s market value increased to $ 737.6 billion as of Thursday.

