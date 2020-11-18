Elon Musk Became the 3rd Richest Person in the World

With the explosion of Tesla’s shares, the fortune of the company’s CEO Elon Musk also increased considerably, and Musk became the 3rd richest person in the world. Elon Musk’s total wealth reached $ 117.5 billion.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla companies, continues to progress rapidly to become the third richest person in the world. Elon Musk, who will take the seat of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, secured his place with a 13% increase in the shares of the electric car company Tesla.

Tesla’s shares took a leap forward as the company joined the S&P 500, one of the company’s most famous stock indexes. Tesla, whose shares increased by 500% this year alone, made Elon Musk fill his pocket. Elon Musk’s fortune increased by $ 15 billion, reaching $ 117.5 billion.

Elon Musk became the third richest person:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is currently the third richest person with a net worth of $ 106 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, Bloomberg’s data does not yet show the wealth that Elon Musk has made with the increase in Tesla’s shares.

The other two rich names from Elon Musk, which we can say is currently in third place, are still the same. The richest person in the world is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon with a fortune of $ 184 billion, while Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, with a fortune of $ 129 billion. Bill Gates has devoted more than $ 50 billion of his fortune to fighting disease and poverty.

Tesla shares, which suddenly raised Elon Musk to third place, rose from $ 409 to $ 460 on Monday. Tesla, which will start to be traded in the S&P 500 index on December 21, will be the 10th largest company in the index according to market value. Apple is the largest company traded on the same index, followed by Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson.



