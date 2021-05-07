Elon Musk: Be Careful When Investing In Cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk urged crypto investors to “be careful” in a statement on Friday. Elon Musk is preparing to hit the SNL show on the weekend.

“Cryptocurrencies are promising, but invest carefully,” Elon Musk said, referring to an interview from Feb.7, where he spoke about Dogecoin (DOGE) today. found in the description.

DOGE, which broke a record by going up to $ 0.686 this week, has gained 98.2% in the last 7 days, according to the data at the time of writing. DOGE appears to be the 4th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $ 78 billion.

They should not “invest all their savings”

In his statements on February 7, Elon Musk said that people “should not invest all their savings in cryptocurrencies.”

Emphasizing that crypto coins have a promising future in his statement today, the name said in his statements 2 months ago, “It is quite possible that the currency of the future in the world will be crypto money.” he said.

Elon Musk, who will appear on the Saturday Night Live program, continues to receive advice from his followers about the program.

“I wonder if Elon Musk will turn SNL into an ad with information about Dogecoin for 90 minutes.” he responded with a laugh to someone who said.