Elon Musk Asks Microsoft To Bring The Zune Back

Elon Musk: The launch of Windows 11, which took place this Thursday (24), reverberated around the world, as expected. In social networks, there was no lack of reactions to the arrival of the next generation of Microsoft’s operating system, but one of them caught the attention for involving billionaire Elon Musk.

Responding to a post from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Twitter, the owner of Tesla made an unusual request. “Bring back the Zune! It’s time,” Musk wrote in his tweet, which so far has accumulated more than 8,800 likes.

In the message, the SpaceX CEO was referring to Microsoft Zune, a classic audio and video player launched by the Redmond giant in 2006. The device, whose availability was restricted to some markets, was a competitor to Apple’s iPod.

With screens ranging from 1.8 to 3.2 inches, the first Zune supported audio and video formats such as MP3, WMA, MPEG-4, WMV etc. They also allowed the viewing of photos and brought FM radio, in addition to other features, with internal storage starting at 4 GB.

Going out of line

As with many other media players launched in the first decade of the 21st century, the Zune has lagged behind with the rise of smartphones. The arrival of cell phones with greater storage capacity has made most users retire their MP3 players.

To further complicate the situation of these classic devices, streaming audio services have brought a new way to consume music. Instead of downloading the files and storing them in the player, we started to listen to the tracks online, directly on the cell phone.

Zune still resisted for some time, getting new versions and evolving into a digital music platform, on services like Xbox Music and Groove Music. In 2011, however, the line players were discontinued by Microsoft, while the online version of the service worked until 2015.