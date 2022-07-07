Elon Musk Apparently Confirms He Welcomed Twins With Siobhan Zilis

Elon Musk. BRITTA PEDERSEN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elon Musk responded to reports that he had replenished his family with one of his executives named Siobhan Zilis.

Elon Musk’s Family Guide: Meet his children and their Mothers

“Doing my best to help the sparsely populated crisis,” Tesla CEO tweeted on Thursday, July 7. “The fall in the birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization.”

51-year-old Musk joked after Insider published court documents on Wednesday, July 6, which stated that he and 36-year-old Zilis, the head of his company Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021. have the father’s last name and contain the mother’s last name as part of their middle name” in Austin, Texas, last April. Their request was granted in May.

Although Musk and Zilis have not yet made an official public comment on this, a recent tweet by the founder of Space X allegedly confirmed the reports.

Moreover, a few minutes later, Musk tweeted: “I hope you have big families, and congratulations to those who already have them!”

The South African native is known for his “big family”, in which several children have been born over the years during relationships with Justine Wilson, Grimes, and now Zilis.

Musk welcomed another child last year from partner Grimes, 34, over and over again. A girl named Exa Dark Sideral Musk was born through a surrogate mother in December 2021, and the Oblivion singer admitted to Vanity Fair that she had a secret of children’s news at that time.

Chronology of relations between Elon Musk and Grimes: what they were like

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “No matter what happens to the family, I just feel that the kids should stay away from it, and X is just around. I mean, I think E. really sees him as his protégé and forces him to do everything and everything… X is there. His situation is like this. But yes, I do not know.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and Musk are also the parents of son X AE A-XII, who was born in May 2020.

“There is no real word for it. I would probably call him my boyfriend, but we are very mobile,” she explained her relationship. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. …We just have our own business, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Prior to his relationship with the Canadian musician, Musk married 49-year-old Wilson in January 2000, and two years later, the former couple had a son, Nevada. The newborn, unfortunately, died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks.

Celebrity Kids of 2022: Find out who the stars were born to

The couple conceived twins Vivian and Griffin, who were born in 2004, and two years later – triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Last month, Vivian changed her name, telling the court that she “no longer lives with my biological father and does not wish to be associated with him in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to changing her surname to Wilson, Vivian, who identifies as transgender, legally changed her name.