Elon Musk Announces Tesla Event on Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla AI Day will be held on August 19th. The conference will showcase the electric car maker’s advances in the development of software and hardware related to artificial intelligence.

For some years, the company has been holding special events to present new technologies and projects that are under development. For example, the brand promoted “Tesla Autonomy Day” in 2019 and “Tesla Battery Day” in 2020.

Last month, Musk commented on the event dedicated to artificial intelligence in a brief Twitter post. The executive said he plans to use the presentation as a recruiting platform for the automaker’s AI team.

“Preparing for Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Let’s review progress with Tesla’s software and hardware, both for training and for inference. The objective will be to recruit”, revealed the CEO.

Musk reiterated that the conference’s sole purpose is “to convince the best AI talent to join the manufacturer.” Therefore, the event content should not be easy to understand for the public that is not familiar with the topic.