Elon Musk and SpaceX’s Mars mission may be difficult

According to Musk, SpaceX’s Mars mission will only work when one million people have settled on the planet.

On September 3 of this year, the plan of Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, was made public for humans to colonize and live on Mars and that would be achieved in 2050; Musk believes that around a million people must be sent to Mars for the mission to work.

In addition, the CEO of SpaceX indicated that this is a very difficult and dangerous mission, so it is not suitable for the faint of heart, but if it works, it will be a great victory for humanity.

In the same speech, the CEO of SpaceX indicated that he will offer a large number of jobs for those who decide to participate in the project, in addition to the fact that the company will also provide everything necessary during that trip and will cover all the needs of the colonists of Mars. .

Faced with this situation, a program launched by Netflix appeared that is related to the future mission to Mars, under the title Away, where the challenges and sacrifices faced by an astronaut played by actress Hillary Swank are shown.

SpaceX Mission to Mars Is it possible?

Taking into account Musk’s warning data, the chances of survival to reach Mars are approximately 50/50, starting the mission complications with the participants’ farewell to their families and loved ones, as it could be the last. occasion in which they are contacted.

Without a doubt, Musk’s project is very ambitious, and it may have something mystical and to a certain extent be possible, however, they would also be the first steps of humanity in a completely unknown situation.

Only time will tell if it is possible that humanity can achieve such a feat, because Mars, although it has been studied, is still a great mystery to us, because the SpaceX mission could be much more complicated than previously thought.



