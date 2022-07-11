Elon Musk and Nick Cannon quarreled over a lot of children from different women on Twitter

It’s not uncommon for some people to have more families than would be considered the norm, although Nick Cannon and Elon Musk have somewhat “unique” family situations. Each of the two public figures has not only many children, but also several women, and their respective circumstances have attracted the attention of many on social networks. However, Musk and Cannon don’t seem to mind their detractors. In fact, the two actually talked about their big broods on Twitter, which led to what may have been one of the most amazing celebrity exchanges I’ve ever seen.

Elon Musk started when he tweeted about the sparsely populated United States, and the 51-year-old father of 10 children said he was contributing to the fight against it. The post caused a lot of responses, one of which came from Nick Cannon.

The 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer has eight children, and a ninth is on the way. The former richest man on the planet, in turn, confirmed the message in an already deleted tweet. In it, he expressed his love for the media mogul and shared additional thoughts about sparsely populated areas.

Congratulations to the family! We must expand the scope and scale of consciousness so that civilization flourishes and understands the nature of the universe. Consciousness is strongest in people, so we need more people!

To be honest, I still can’t figure out that this conversation really happened, as did the fans, many of whom joined some cheeky posts. Elon Musk and Nick Cannon are definitely not two celebrities you would expect to see on social media. However, anything can happen when people are connected by a common life experience.

This exchange occurred shortly after it became known that the founder of SpaceX welcomed two children towards the end of 2021. his company). Their birth occurred just a month before he and singer Grimes welcomed their second child after son X A A-Xii (one of several unusual names of celebrity children). At the same time, the billionaire has three mothers-a mother, although this does not quite match the resume of his new friend on Twitter.

Nick Cannon has had eight children with five different women, and he is expecting the ninth from DJ Abby De La Rosa (who is already the mother of his two children). The former talk show host was very frank about his circumstances, even going so far as to joke about who his favorite mom was, and told rap about his partners and their children. In June, he spoke candidly about how involved he is in his children’s lives, and stated that he “probably engages throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.” And although he has another baby on the way, Cannon has taken some steps related to vasectomy so that he does not “populate the Earth completely.”

I think we can say at least that both Nick Cannon and Elon Musk are people of their word and are doing everything possible to fight back against what they consider to be sparsely populated. Whether their efforts will be practical in the long run remains to be seen. But if the situation gets too complicated, they can always create a virtual support group for dads with different children and moms, right?