Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up After 3 Years of Relationship

Elon Musk and Grimes are no longer together. The news of their break-up was brought out by Page Six . Elon Musk himself confirmed that he is indeed no longer together with the Canadian singer.

According to Elon Musk, they still get along very well, and in the future they will also raise their son X Æ A-Xii together.

“We still love each other, see each other regularly and there is absolutely no fighting,” Musk said in a response to Page Six. According to the businessman, it is mainly his busy work schedule that causes problems. “My work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be in Texas on a regular basis. Grimes mainly works in Los Angeles. She is currently staying with me and baby X is in the other room.”

Elon Musk and Grimes started dating in May 2018. Two years later, in May 2020, the couple had a son together with the remarkable name X Æ A-Xii. Musk and Grimes were seen together for the last time earlier this month, at the Met Gala red.