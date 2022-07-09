Elon Musk Abandons $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter After Initially Shelving Plans

Despite Elon Musk’s initial plans to buy Twitter, the billionaire changed his mind.

According to CNBC, on Friday, July 8, the lawyer of the 51-year-old CEO of Tesla sent a letter to the social network about his intentions.

In addition to revoking its merger agreement, Musk’s legal team said Twitter “substantially violated several provisions” after making false and misleading statements about the state of its business, according to a letter released by the SEC.

Twitter, for its part, has not yet responded publicly to the South African native’s accusations, but remains committed to making a deal.

“Twitter’s board of directors is committed to closing the deal at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk, and plans to sue to enforce the merger agreement,” Chairman Bret Taylor wrote on Friday. “We are confident that we will win in the Chancery Court of Delaware.”

Earlier this year, the founder of Space X announced that he plans to acquire the media company for an impressive $44 billion.

“Freedom of speech is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is an urban digital square where issues vital to the future of humanity are discussed,” Musk said in an April press release. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by adding new features to the product, making algorithms open to increase trust, defeating spambots and authenticating all people,” he explained. “Twitter has huge potential – I look forward to working with the company and the user community to uncover it”.

Musk, who had previously acquired a nine percent stake in Twitter, later announced that his plans had been postponed.

“The deal with Twitter has been temporarily suspended pending details confirming calculations that spam/fake accounts really represent less than 5% of users,” the businessman tweeted in May. “Still committed to the acquisition. To find out, my team will conduct a random sample of 100 @twitter followers. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”

Musk, who is one of Twitter’s largest shareholders, hit the headlines earlier this week after Insider reported that he had a pair of twins with Neuralink CEO Siobhan Zilis in November 2021.

“Doing my best to help cope with the sparsely populated crisis,” he tweeted on Thursday, July 7, apparently confirming the news. “The fall in the birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization. …I hope you have big families, and congratulations to those who already have!”

The appearance of Musk’s 8-month-old twins makes him the father of 10 children. He is also raising twins Vivian and Griffin, who are 18 years old, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16 years old, from ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson, 49, also shared a deceased son, Nevada, before the newborn died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. Later, Musk had a son, X AE A-XII, 2 years old, and a daughter, Exa Dark Siderel, 7 months, from musician Grimes. (Exa was born to a surrogate mother in December 2021, a month after 39-year-old Zilis gave birth to her children.)