Elon Musk: 5 Facts About The Tesla Billionaire

Elon Musk is one of the most innovative and seemingly wild entrepreneurs in the world. His initiatives include clean energy projects, car innovations, artificial intelligence, neurotechnology and even aerospace travel. Currently, a tweet from him could cause an earthquake in the cryptocurrency market.

However, Musk’s story has not always been one of success. Many of his ideas were once considered bad and resulted in layoffs from companies he founded. The entrepreneur has already suffered losses for years and was on the verge of bankruptcy. In an attempt to get back on his feet, he even tried to sell Tesla and SpaceX to Apple, but his proposal was rejected.

Check out, below, five facts about the trajectory of Elon Musk.

1. Where did Elon Musk study?

To evade mandatory military service in South Africa, which was primarily intended to enforce apartheid, Musk fled to Canada at age 17 and enrolled at Queens University. However, two years later he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in Physics and Economics.

At the age of 24, he even enrolled at Stanford University for a doctorate in applied physics and materials science. But the experience only lasted two days. Musk was more interested in betting on the emerging market of internet companies and never resumed his academic life.

2. How did Elon Musk get rich?

Musk has always been a natural entrepreneur, a talent that was driven by the conditions brought by his family. During his graduation in Pennsylvania, United States, he bought a house with another classmate to rent to other students. Upon dropping out of his doctorate, he and his brother pooled $28,000 to found Zip2, a sort of yellow pages for the web with maps.

In addition to applying for a job at Netscape, a computer services company, and being rejected, Musk was kicked out of his own business. Zip2 was sold for US$341 million to Compaq, which netted US$22 million to the South African.

With $10 million from the sale, the businessman invested in X.com, an online bank. A year later, the company merged with Peter Thiel’s financial startup Confinity to form PayPal, which was already considered one of the 10 worst ideas in the world at the time. During a honeymoon trip, Musk was removed from the position of CEO of the company, but he still managed to raise funds with the business as a member of the board.

When PayPal was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion, Musk pocketed about $180 million. Part of that money, US$ 100 million, was invested in the foundation of SpaceX, with the aim of making space flights cheaper. The space company has even made $3 billion contracts with NASA for operations in space.

However, the big turning point in the businessman’s financial life began with an investment of US$ 70 million in Tesla Motors, a company founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Under his command, the company became the world’s largest automaker and also the entrepreneur’s main financial asset.

3. What is Elon Musk’s role at Tesla?

Elon Musk was Tesla’s first major investor and soon became the company’s CEO in 2004. As of 2021, his title was officially changed to “King of Technology” in a document sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. .

In practice, in addition to general management of the company, Musk leads the product design development, engineering and global manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries and solar energy products. That is, he is the “face” and “soul” of Tesla today.

4. Why does Musk want to go to Mars?

Since the founding of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s main goal is to colonize Mars, inspired by scientist Nikola Tesla. Around 1900, the inventor believed he had picked up signals coming from a neighboring planet.

The businessman is confident that a trip to Mars can happen in 2026 and, in the worst case scenario, in 2031. He intends to build 1,000 Starship rockets to take off every three days and take a million people to the red planet by 2050.

5. Is Elon Musk the richest man in the world?

The first time Elon Musk appeared on the list of the richest men in the world it was in 2012, when he had a net worth of “only” $2 billion. Nearly a decade later, the billionaire has amassed a fortune of $288 billion and topped the world wealth rankings, according to Forbes.

During the pandemic, the businessman saw his fortune grow 10 times, according to an Oxfam report. Tesla’s main shareholder, Musk, sees his bank account balance fluctuating with the change in the company’s value on the stock exchange. In October 2021, a 13% appreciation in the company’s shares made the entrepreneur $41.7 billion richer.